Zimbabwe votes in uphill election for defiant opposition

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Zimbabweans on Wednesday began voting in closely-watched presidential and legislative elections after a campaign tainted by a crackdown on the opposition, fears of vote rigging and public anger at the economic crisis.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, 80, who came to power after a coup that deposed late ruler Robert Mugabe in 2017 is seeking re-election.

His main challenger is Nelson Chamisa, 45, who leads the yellow-colored Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party.

The opposition, traditionally stronger in urban areas, is hoping to ride a wave of discontent over the southern African country's economic woes that include high inflation, unemployment and widespread poverty.

Voting stations will close at 7:00 pm (1700 GMT). The final results should be declared within five days.

In Harare's oldest suburb Mbare, voters started to queue early in the morning outside more than a dozen large green tents set up as polling stations on a dusty field facing rundown apartment blocks and empty wooden market stands.

As the sun rose, some used light from their mobile phones to search for their name on voters' rolls hanging outside the tents to make sure they were at the right polling stations.

Diana Office, a woman in her thirties, said she arrived two hours before polls were due to open to avoid queues.

"It's important for me to vote," she said. Asked if she was hopeful things would improve after the elections, she laughed, resting her head on the back of a friend queing in front of her.

"No," she said. "I'm just here to exercise my right only." Talk of change or a better tomorrow are often associated with support for Chamisa, the opposition leader, who few would openly say they support.

But the odds are stacked against the opposition.

Chamisa, a lawyer and pastor has promised a new Zimbabwe "for everyone" and pledged to tackle corruption, relaunch the economy and pull the country out of international isolation.