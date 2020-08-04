UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe VP Named Health Minister After Virus Graft Scandal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

Zimbabwe VP named health minister after virus graft scandal

Johannesburg, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Zimbabwe's vice president Constantino Chiwenga was appointed health minister on Tuesday, the presidency said, one month after his predecessor was sacked over corruption allegations related to coronavirus testing kits.

Former health minister Obadiah Moyo is suspected of illegally awarding a $20 million contract for coronavirus testing.

He was arrested in June and was freed on bail pending trial.

"President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) has noted the urgent need to stabilise, restructure and reform the national health delivery system to better cope with challenges of the global COVID-19 pandemic," the presidency said in a statement.

To date the southern African country has recorded 4,075 coronavirus cases including at least 80 deaths -- although those figures are believed to be underestimated due to lack of testing.

The pandemic has added pressure on a public health system already verging on collapse, with shortages of basic drugs and equipment and an overburdened and underpaid staff.

Most public hospitals are without administrative heads following their dismissal en-masse last month as part of a restructuring exercise, shortly after the former minister was fired.

Related Topics

Corruption Drugs Moyo June Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange maintains mome ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Economy launches ‘The Great Economic Reset ..

1 hour ago

ADDED permits economic licensees in Abu Dhabi to r ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University launches Sustainable Aviation F ..

1 hour ago

Yas Waterworld officially opens its doors to all g ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.