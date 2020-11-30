UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe VP's Estranged Wife Appears In Court On Stretcher Bed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 11:30 PM

Zimbabwe VP's estranged wife appears in court on stretcher bed

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The estranged wife of Zimbabwe's vice president was on Monday wheeled into court on a stretcher bed to help back up her lawyers' plea that she is not well enough to stand trial.

Mary Mubaiwa's husband, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, is a retired military general who masterminded the coup that brought the late Robert Mugabe's rule to a dramatic end in November 2017.

Reportedly critically ill with an unknown ailment, Mubaiwa was briefly hauled into a Harare magistrate's court where her legal team argued she was not well enough to stand trial for allegedly assaulting a domestic worker.

"We were requesting that we be given a period up to January 28, 2021, to give her time to recover," said Beatrice Mtetwa, a prominent rights lawyer in the southern African country.

Mubaiwa, 39, whose arms bore lesions and were severely swollen, could barely raise her head, according to an AFP journalist in court.

After being transferred into a wheelchair, the former model sat quietly, attached to intravenous drips and beeping monitors.

She did not look up even once during the 20-minute hearing and the gallery was tense.

Mubaiwa has had a string of prior brushes with the law.

In December, she was charged with attempting to kill Chiwenga while he was being treated in a South African hospital.

He filed for divorce later that month, but the split is not yet final.

Mubaiwa has also been charged with improperly converting Zimbabwe Dollars into foreign Currency, as well as money-laundering and fraud.

As her woes mounted, Mubaiwa was in June declared mentally unfit to have custody of the couple's three minor children.

Mubaiwa, who denies all the charges, was also kicked out of her marital home after a court ruled she cannot reside under one roof with her estranged husband.

She claims the charges were fabricated and that Chiwenga, 64, brought the attempted murder charges in an attempt to force her hand in the divorce proceedings.

The magistrate's court granted Mtetwa's request, remanding the assault case to January 28.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Lawyers Divorce Wife Split Harare Zimbabwe January June November December 2017 All Court

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks dressed up in artistic ..

36 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Commemoration Day at W ..

36 minutes ago

Majority of French Lawmakers Back Revision of Arti ..

40 minutes ago

Covid-19 surge in Brazil 'very, very worrisome': W ..

42 minutes ago

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan calls on Chief Minister Pu ..

42 minutes ago

NATO to Discuss Security in Black Sea Region With ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.