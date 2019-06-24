UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe Wants Ivory Ban Lifted So It Can Sell $600-mln Stockpile

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:10 PM

Zimbabwe wants ivory ban lifted so it can sell $600-mln stockpile

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa opened a UN wildlife summit on Monday with a call to lift the global ivory trade ban so that the country can sell $600 million of stockpiled tusks.

Mnangagwa said selling the elephant tusks and rhino horns would enable the impoverished nation to fund conservation efforts for 20 years.

Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia and Zambia have all cited the growing number of elephants in some areas in their bid to have the ban relaxed, angering many conservationists.

Opening the UNEP wildlife economy summit in Victoria Falls, Mnangagwa called "for the free trade in hunting products as these can have an important impact on national and local economies." "Currently Zimbabwe has about $600 million Dollars worth of ivory and rhino horns stocked -- most of which is from natural attrition of those animals.

"The revenue would suffice to finance our operational conservation efforts for the next two decades." The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), which prohibits the sale of ivory, is under pressure from southern African countries that have seen growing elephant numbers.

But over the past decade, the population of elephants across Africa has fallen by about 111,000 to 415,000, largely due to poaching, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Botswana recently sparked controversy by lifting its ban on hunting, saying the move would help control a booming elephant population that was damaging farmers' livelihoods.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Sale Victoria Falls Botswana Zimbabwe Zambia Namibia All From Million

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives Mediterranean Parliamentar ..

27 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Islamic economy contri ..

42 minutes ago

Rapid processing, proactive mechanisms solutions t ..

57 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Strategic Affairs Coun ..

57 minutes ago

Eight-week Regional U19 Academies programme commen ..

1 hour ago

Arab Parliament condemns terrorist attack on Abha ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.