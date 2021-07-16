UrduPoint.com
Zimbabwe Win Toss And Bowl In Bangladesh ODI

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 01:30 PM

Zimbabwe win toss and bowl in Bangladesh ODI

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bowl first on Friday in the first of three one-day internationals against Bangladesh at Harare sports Club.

Bangladesh will be looking to carry on where they left off last year -- winning all three ODIs when Zimbabwe visited the Asian nation.

The three matches are part of the World Cup Super League, a feeder tournament that determines which seven teams, along with hosts India, earn direct qualification to the 2023 cricket World Cup.

Tamim Iqbal will skipper Bangladesh having recovered from a knee injury while Brendan Taylor leads Zimbabwe because Sean Williams is unavailable after testing positive for coronavirus.

Teams Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (capt), Dion Myers, Timycen Maruma, Regis Chakabva, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful islam Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM), Marais Erasmus (RSA) tv umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)Reserve umpire: Christopher Phiri (ZIM)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

