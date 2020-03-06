Zimbabwe win toss, bowl in final Bangladesh ODI

(@FahadShabbir)

Sylhet, Bangladesh, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams won the toss and elected to bowl in the third and final one-day international against hosts Bangladesh at Sylhet International cricket Stadium on Friday.

Bangladesh, who have already clinched the series after winning the first two matches, handed ODI debuts to Mohammad Naim and Afif Hossain and returned Mohammad Saifuddin and Mustafizur Rahman to their team.

Mushfiqur Rahim was rested while Najmul Hossain, Al-Amim Hossain and Shafiul islam were left out. Zimbabwe were unchanged.

This is the final match for Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza as one-day captain after he announced he was stepping down at the end of the series.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams (capt), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbam, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma, Carl Mumba Umpires: Sharfuddoula (BAN), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI),tv Umpires: Paul Reiffel ( AUS)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ)