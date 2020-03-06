UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe Win Toss, Bowl In Final Bangladesh ODI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 01:30 PM

Zimbabwe win toss, bowl in final Bangladesh ODI

Sylhet, Bangladesh, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams won the toss and elected to bowl in the third and final one-day international against hosts Bangladesh at Sylhet International cricket Stadium on Friday.

Bangladesh, who have already clinched the series after winning the first two matches, handed ODI debuts to Mohammad Naim and Afif Hossain and returned Mohammad Saifuddin and Mustafizur Rahman to their team.

Mushfiqur Rahim was rested while Najmul Hossain, Al-Amim Hossain and Shafiul islam were left out. Zimbabwe were unchanged.

This is the final match for Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza as one-day captain after he announced he was stepping down at the end of the series.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams (capt), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbam, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma, Carl Mumba Umpires: Sharfuddoula (BAN), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI),tv Umpires: Paul Reiffel ( AUS)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ)

Related Topics

Cricket Bangladesh Richmond Sylhet Zimbabwe Mahmudullah Mashrafe Mortaza Mohammad Mithun Shafiul Islam Taijul Islam Tamim Iqbal Sikandar Raza Mustafizur Rahman Carl Mumba Kumar Dharmasena Paul Reiffel Jeff Crowe Sharfuddoula TV

Recent Stories

Local TV cancels contract with Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

26 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Ghanaian President on Nat ..

34 minutes ago

PNCA to host an evening of European classical danc ..

24 minutes ago

S. Korea threatens retaliation over 'irrational' J ..

24 minutes ago

Four colonies sealed in Faisalabad

37 minutes ago

Schedule for issuance, renewal of pesticides licen ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.