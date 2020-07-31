Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga arrested during banned protests

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Police in Zimbabwe on Friday arrested internationally-acclaimed novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga as they enforced a ban on protests coinciding with the anniversary of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's election.

Dangarembga, 61, was bundled into a police truck as she demonstrated in the upmarket Harare suburb of Borrowdale alongside another protester, an AFP photographer saw.

Streets in the centre of the city were largely deserted as police and troops scrutinised documents at checkpoints to prevent unauthorised entry.

Opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume, head of a small party called Transform Zimbabwe, had called for demonstrations against alleged state corruption and the country's slumping economy The protests were timed to coincide with the second anniversary of Mnangagwa's election, which the opposition says was a fraud.

But most people stayed at home after police on Thursday issued a ban and warned of a tough response.

"All security arms of government are on full alert and will deal decisively with any individuals or groups fomenting violence," it warned.

There were more checkpoints and roadblocks than usual on roads leading to the centre of the capital, with police and soldiers stopping cars to request identification and exemption documents allowing them to enter the city.

In the central business district, police carrying batons or riot shields were heavily deployed at intersections, an AFP journalist saw.

A police truck drove around an open space on the outskirts of the city -- a traditional assembly point that the opposition have named Freedom Square -- and a lorry with police was parked next to the parliament building.