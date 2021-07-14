(@FahadShabbir)

HARARE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Zimbabwe will extend Level 4 lockdown by another two weeks, aiming to inoculate 1 million more people, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced Wednesday.

The government will ramp up its vaccination program during the extended lockdown period after the country last week received a batch of Sinovac vaccines that it had purchased from China, said the president.

The nation is grappling with a spike in new infections and deaths as the more transmissible Delta variant spreads locally. Mnangagwa said approximately 80 percent of new cases in Zimbabwe are of the Delta variant.

"The plan to maintain the current Level 4 lockdown will make it possible for the immediate acceleration of the vaccination program throughout the country," he said.

Zimbabwe aims to inoculate 10 million people by year-end to achieve herd immunity. Less than a million people have been fully vaccinated so far.