Zimbabwean Police Beat Opposition Supporters After Rally Ban

Thu 21st November 2019 | 09:00 AM

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Zimbabwean riot police fired tear gas and beat opposition supporters on Wednesday after barring a planned address by the main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, AFP journalists said.

Hundreds of supporters had gathered outside the Harare headquarters of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) after the party was denied permission to hold a rally in the city's Africa Unity Square.

Chamisa had been expected to make the address from the office balcony instead, but he later spoke to a few party members in a room inside the offices.

As the crowd danced to party songs blaring from speakers on the balcony, baton-wielding police surrounded them.

An AFP correspondent saw a man with a bleeding gash on his head and a swollen arm after being hit with a truncheon as he left a food outlet.

Several shops, eateries and banks pulled down their shutters.

"Many people were beaten up and injured," MDC spokesman Daniel Molokele told AFP. "We condemn the police brutality in the strongest terms." The violence came as Zimbabweans grow more frustrated over their country's shattered economy and President Emmerson Mnangagwa's failure to deliver on promises of change two years after the ouster of long-time autocrat Robert Mugabe.

Critics say Mnangagwa's government has increasingly cracked down on dissent as protests have erupted this year over triple-digit inflation, power cuts and shortages of food and fuel.

"It's the same old regime. Worse than Smith," Molokele said referring to Ian Smith, the white-minority prime minister of the 1960s and 70s, who declared independence in defiance of Britain, the country's colonial power.

"Maybe they are afraid that what they did to Mugabe in November 2017 will repeat itself," said a man wearing a red MDC beret who identified himself as Terry T, referring to the military-led ouster of Mugabe two years ago.

Human rights lawyers said eight people, some of them bystanders, were arrested, including a mother with a 10-year-old baby strapped to her back.

"The 10 month-old baby is currently detained at Harare Central police station together with her mother, who was arbitrarily arrested by officers," said the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights group.

The United States, which has voiced doubts over how much Zimbabwe has changed since Mugabe, called on authorities to allow non-violent protests.

"We are concerned by the police's unprovoked use of force against peaceably assembled Zimbabweans today and call on the government of Zimbabwe to cease such violence against its own population," Tibor Nagy, the top US diplomat for Africa, wrote on Twitter.

