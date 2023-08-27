Open Menu

Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa Re-elected

August 27, 2023

Zimbabwean president Mnangagwa re-elected

HARARE, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been re-elected for a second five-year term, after garnering 52.6 percent of the total votes cast in the Aug. 23-24 elections, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced on Saturday.

Mnangagwa beat 10 other presidential contestants after polling 2,350,711 votes, ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba said.

Mnangagwa's main challenger and opposition Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa, got 1,967,343 votes or 44 percent of the valid votes cast, Chigumba said.

According to Zimbabwean law, a presidential winner must get 50 percent plus one vote of the total valid votes cast.

"Mnangagwa Emmerson Dambudzo of ZANU-PF party is declared duly elected president of the Republic of Zimbabwe with effect from Aug. 26, 2023," Chigumba said.

According to the ZEC, Mnangagwa's ruling ZANU-PF party has won the majority of the 210 parliamentary seats.

Zimbabweans voted on Wednesday and Thursday, with a voter turnout of 68.9 percent, to choose a new president, members of parliament and representatives of local governments.

