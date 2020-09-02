UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwean Protest Leader Is Freed On Bail

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 02:40 PM

Zimbabwean protest leader is freed on bail

Harare, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Zimbabwean opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume on Wednesday was granted bail at his fourth attempt since being detained on July 20 for calling protests against corruption and the country's economic crisis.

High Court judge Siyabona Musithu granted his appeal against the ruling of a lower court that had denied him bail and said "the magistrate erred." He was ordered to pay 50,000 Zimbabwe Dollars ($602) and surrender his passport

Related Topics

Corruption Zimbabwe July Court Opposition

Recent Stories

US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie asked to leave Pakis ..

7 minutes ago

Govt agrees to revive rates of five-zero rated ind ..

37 minutes ago

England should definitely tour Pakistan in future, ..

1 hour ago

ADEK launches ‘42 Abu Dhabi’ coding school, op ..

1 hour ago

PM to visit Karachi on Friday, says Shibli Faraz

2 hours ago

Liquor Case: NAB DG says Punjab CM couldn’t answ ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.