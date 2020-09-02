Zimbabwean protest leader is freed on bail

Harare, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Zimbabwean opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume on Wednesday was granted bail at his fourth attempt since being detained on July 20 for calling protests against corruption and the country's economic crisis.

High Court judge Siyabona Musithu granted his appeal against the ruling of a lower court that had denied him bail and said "the magistrate erred." He was ordered to pay 50,000 Zimbabwe Dollars ($602) and surrender his passport