UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwean Protest Organiser Denied Bail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Zimbabwean protest organiser denied bail

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :A Zimbabwean court on Thursday denied bail to an opposition politician who had called for protests against alleged state corruption.

Jacob Ngarivhume, president of Transform Zimbabwe, a small political party, was arrested on Monday and charged with inciting public violence.

He had asked Zimbabweans to protest against corruption and the deteriorating economy on July 31 -- the second anniversary of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's election, which was tainted by fraud accusations.

Magistrate Trynos Utahwashe said Ngarivhume would likely "disrupt peace" if he was freed from jail.

"From the reading of his allegations it is clear that he is not encouraging the public to conduct a peaceful demonstration," said Utahwashe.

"The right to demonstrate is not an absolute one," he said. "There is a written law in Zimbabwe, which limits people to demonstrate, gathering or loitering." Ngarivhume has been remanded in custody until the next hearing on August 6.

His lawyer Moses Nkomo told reporters he would appeal.

Ngarivhume was arrested on the same day as investigative journalist and government critic Hopewell Chin'ono.

The prominent documentary filmmaker had been investigating reported corruption linked to government purchases of coronavirus protection gear and test kits.

He was charged with Ngarivhume and awaits a decision on his request for bail.

State prosecutors accuse the pair of recklessness for organising a protest in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak.

The planned demonstration was effectively banned when Mnangagwa imposed a curfew and reinstated confinement measures on Tuesday to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Mnangagwa has been accused of conducting a growing crackdown on dissent since he took office in 2017.

Critics say the pandemic is just another excuse for the government to thwart protests and conduct arrests.

Meanwhile, Harare mayor and opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) member, Herbert Gomba was also arrested this week on allegations involving land scams and abuse of power.

He appeared in court on Thursday and a ruling on his request for bail is expected on Friday.

MDC senior official Jacob Mafume described the mayor's arrest as "a perpetuation of the injustice against the opposition".

Related Topics

Election Hearing Corruption Protest Jail Same Reading Harare Zimbabwe July August 2017 From Government Court Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

1 hour ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

2 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

2 hours ago

15 contractual employees of PHA regularized

34 seconds ago

Lahore Development Authority cancels 3 plots allot ..

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.