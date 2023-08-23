Zimbabweans vote in tense poll as president seeks new term

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Zimbabweans on Wednesday voted in closely-watched presidential and legislative elections after a campaign tainted by a crackdown on the opposition, fears of vote rigging and public anger at the economic crisis.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, 80, who came to power after a coup that deposed late ruler Robert Mugabe in 2017 is seeking re-election.

His main challenger is Nelson Chamisa, 45, who leads the yellow-coloured Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party.

Casting his ballot in his home town of Kwekwe, central Zimbabwe, a confident Mnangagwa told journalists: "If I think I'm not going to take it, then I will be foolish." "Everyone who contests should go into the race to win", he added, sporting his trademark multicoloured scard.

The opposition is hoping to ride a wave of discontent over the southern African country's economic woes that include high inflation, unemployment and widespread poverty.

In Harare's oldest suburb Mbare, voters queued early in the morning outside more than a dozen large green tents set up as polling stations on a dusty field facing rundown apartment blocks and empty wooden market stands.

Thick black smoke from a fire at the nearby market billowed over that polling station, which opened after nearly an hour delay in the delivering of ballots.

As the sun rose, some used light from their mobile phones to find their name on voters' rolls hanging outside the tents to make sure they were at the right polling stations.

Before electors cast their ballot, electoral officials marked their finger nail with a indelible black marker to fend off double voters.

"It's important for me to vote," said Diana Office, in her thirties. Asked if she was hopeful things would improve after the elections, she laughed, resting her head on the back of a friend queing in front of her.

"No," she said. "I'm just here to exercise my right only." Talk of change or a better tomorrow are often associated with support for Chamisa, the opposition leader, who few would openly say they support.

But the odds are stacked against the opposition.

Chamisa, a lawyer and pastor has promised a new Zimbabwe "for everyone" and pledged to tackle corruption, relaunch the economy and pull the country out of international isolation.