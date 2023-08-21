Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Emmerson Mnangagwa became Zimbabwe's second president after outmanoeuvring long-time ruler Robert Mugabe with a military-backed coup in 2017 -- and at 80 shows no signs of wanting to retire.

Nicknamed "The Crocodile" because of his ruthlessness, Mnangagwa, who analysts judge more autocratic than his predecessor and lacking Mugabe's intellectual flair and ideological vision, is seeking to cement his leadership in an election few expect to be free and fair.

Having presided over a collapsing economy marked by hyperinflation, unemployment, and corruption allegations, critics say he has moved to silence dissent and clamp down on the opposition.

"He is a very repressive, authoritarian figure," said Brian Raftopoulos, a Zimbabwean political researcher.

Mnangagwa was appointed president after a battle to secure the top job ahead of Mugabe's wife Grace that he initially looked to have lost.

In 2017, then 93-year-old Mugabe dismissed Mnangagwa as vice president, clearing the way for the first lady.

Fearing for his life, the veteran hardliner made a dramatic escape across the border to Mozambique.

His son, who was with him, described Mnangagwa sitting at a bus stop wearing a dusty suit and tattered shoes after a night-time mountain trek.

He had no belongings except a briefcase containing Dollars.

But the situation turned on its head within weeks when military chiefs launched a brief takeover and Mnangagwa emerged as their chosen successor.