Zimbabwe's COVID-19 Cases Rise Following Outbreak At Educational Institution

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

HARARE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Zimbabwe this week experienced a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections following an outbreak at an educational institution in Masvingo Province where 94 cases were reported between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another 19 cases were reported elsewhere on Wednesday, bringing the total number of new infections to 113, according to the figures from the Ministry of Health and Child Care on Thursday morning.

The infections came after a lengthy period during which the seven-day rolling average was around 20.

Zimbabwe continues with its vaccination drive against the pandemic and 643,531 people had received their first doses by Wednesday, including 293,509 people who had completed the second and final course.

Vaccinations started at the beginning of March.

As of Wednesday, the country had recorded 38,819 cases, including 36,531 recoveries and 1,589 deaths.

