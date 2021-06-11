HARARE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The Zimbabwe Information Technology Company (ZITCO), a local computer assembling joint venture between government entities and a Chinese firm, has started supplying laptops and desktops to government departments.

Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana made the announcement on social media on Thursday evening, saying close to 50 laptops and desktops have since been delivered to his ministry.

Earlier this year, the treasury availed funding for a second batch of 1,500 units earmarked for various government departments. The first batch of computers assembled by ZITCO are already on the local market.

ZITCO, the first company to assemble computers in Zimbabwe, is a joint venture between state telecoms company TelOne, Chinese company Inspur, and a government-owned entity, Flushcord Enterprises.