UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe's First Computer Plant Delivers Products To Government Departments

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Zimbabwe's first computer plant delivers products to government departments

HARARE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The Zimbabwe Information Technology Company (ZITCO), a local computer assembling joint venture between government entities and a Chinese firm, has started supplying laptops and desktops to government departments.

Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana made the announcement on social media on Thursday evening, saying close to 50 laptops and desktops have since been delivered to his ministry.

Earlier this year, the treasury availed funding for a second batch of 1,500 units earmarked for various government departments. The first batch of computers assembled by ZITCO are already on the local market.

ZITCO, the first company to assemble computers in Zimbabwe, is a joint venture between state telecoms company TelOne, Chinese company Inspur, and a government-owned entity, Flushcord Enterprises.

Related Topics

Technology China Social Media Company Zimbabwe Market Government

Recent Stories

Innovation and scientific advancements remain at c ..

22 minutes ago

Govt announces ‘Meri Gari Scheme’ in annual bu ..

24 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Emir of Kuwait on ..

42 minutes ago

Senegal&#039;s President receives President of the ..

42 minutes ago

Green hydrogen a promising energy source to accele ..

57 minutes ago

Govt employees reject 10 % increase in salaries in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.