Zimbabwe's Monthly Inflation Slows To 1.1 Pct

Published February 02, 2023

Zimbabwe's monthly inflation slows to 1.1 pct

HARARE,Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Zimbabwe's month-on-month inflation rate slowed to 1.1 percent in January from 2.4 percent a month earlier, according to government statistics.

Year-on-year inflation fell to 229.

8 percent in January from 243.8 percent in December, the statistics showed.

Amid the constant threat of hyperinflation, the Zimbabwean government has vowed to continue with its tight fiscal and monetary policy measures to keep inflation under control.

