(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARARE, Sept. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Zimbabwe's President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to be sworn in on Monday for his second term in office, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced Saturday evening.

The inauguration ceremony will be held at the 60,000-seater National sports Stadium in the capital Harare, Mutsvangwa announced in a press release.

Mnangagwa was re-elected for his second and final five-year term after garnering 52.6 percent of the total votes cast in the Aug. 23-24 election, according to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.