UrduPoint.com

Zimbabwe's Soaring Prices See Online Shoppers Get Groceries From Abroad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Zimbabwe's soaring prices see online shoppers get groceries from abroad

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Zimbabwean Clever Murape has his groceries delivered, like people around the world -- only his don't come from a local shop.

His rice, oil and washing powder make a 600-kilometre trip from neighbouring South Africa to his small brick home in a dusty township of Zimbabwe's capital, Harare.

The groceries are brought by runners known as "malayitsha" -- literally "people who carry things" -- and they're just one sign of how much of Zimbabwe's economy now takes place beyond its borders.

"My older sister sends groceries through malayitsha every month which is enough for the family," Murape, 35, told AFP.

His sister lives in South Africa and has used online deliveries to help out since Murape lost his job as a scrap metal dealer during the pandemic.

"It has really helped me. There are 10 of us here, including some of her children and our sick mother. We just must ration this food so that we don't go hungry." In Zimbabwe's turbulent economy, two litres of cooking oil costs $4.50 (just over four Euros) if he buys it locally.

But if he buys it from across the border in South Africa, it's $3.50 -- including delivery.

Once synonymous with hyperinflation, Zimbabwe is seeing prices soar once again.

Inflation ran at 66 percent in February.

Early this month, the government raised fuel prices twice within a week, driven mainly by the Ukraine war which has hit oil supplies.

Unlike during earlier bouts of inflation, now an entire genre of mobile apps and websites has emerged to help Zimbabweans survive.

"Clients get in touch via WhatsApp, select the groceries they want, pay into a South African account and then I deliver," said Mason Mapuranga, a 44-year-old runner.

He crosses the border up to three times a month, travelling along poorly maintained two-lane roads.

Sometimes he's held up for days by delays at the border post.

But he says it's worth the work. Mapuranga and his staff get paid in South Africa, sparing them the uncertainties of Zimbabwe's Dollar.

All they do in Zimbabwe is deliver.

The demand has handed opportunities to companies such as Mukuru, a fintech firm that started over a decade ago operating largely as a money transfer business mainly for Zimbabweans in the UK and South Africa.

Now it works in 21 countries across Africa and Asia, and delivers groceries and school supplies in Zimbabwe and Malawi.

It offers fixed baskets with basic groceries, but newer players like Ahoyi Africa and Malaicha.com allow people to choose what they want to buy.

Some companies have branched into other financial services like insurance, and even repatriation of remains.

Related Topics

Africa World Business Ukraine Dollar Mobile Oil Job Buy Harare United Kingdom South Africa Zimbabwe Malawi Money February Border Post Family From Government WhatsApp Asia

Recent Stories

NA will meet at Parliament House today

NA will meet at Parliament House today

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th March 2022

2 hours ago
 UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Im ..

UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Imposing Sanctions - Spokesperso ..

11 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

11 hours ago
 Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorist ..

Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorists in North Waziristan

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>