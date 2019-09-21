UrduPoint.com
Zimbabwe's 'witch-hunt' Against Opponents

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 09:30 AM

Johannesburg, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :On September 8, Zimbabwean union activist Dr Peter Magombeyi claimed he was receiving "death threats". Six days later he disappeared. His last WhatsApp message said: "I have been kidnapped by 3 men." Magombeyi was found on Thursday night, 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the capital Harare.

He was alive and deeply traumatised.

Around 50 political opponents and unionists have been abducted in Zimbabwe this year. According to Amnesty International, they are victims of a "systematic and brutal crackdown on human rights" by the regime.

"We are happy that a staffer at a local hospital who had been reported missing has now been found unharmed," said President Emmerson Mnangagwa late on Friday, adding that he was "disturbed" by the "growing trend of politically motivated false abductions" casting his government in "negative light".

Hundreds of medics took to the streets this week to demand the authorities investigate Magombeyi's disappearance.

"No Peter, no work," chanted the crowds. They accused security forces of kidnapping their colleague for heading the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA).

The pressure paid off.

Magombeyi appeared "disoriented", said a ZHDA member after he was found, adding that the 26-year old would be examined to determine whether he had been tortured.

Since Mnangagwa came to power in 2017, the regime has "resorted to the same brutal tactics" used by his predecessor Robert Mugabe to "clampdown on human rights", said Amnesty in a statement last month.

Magombeyi had launched a strike earlier this month to demand their salaries be pegged to the US Dollar in the face of spiralling living costs.

Within a year, the value of their pay had fallen 15-fold due to hyperinflation and the collapse of the local Currency.

"I live in the trenches," Magombeyi told AFP during an interview before he went missing.

"I don't sleep at home. I just pop up to get my clothes." But Magombeyi was snatched from his home in Harare.

His abduction was not an "isolated case", said Human Rights Watch Southern Africa Director Dewa Mavhinga.

"Recent months have seen an alarming spike in abductions and torture of critics of the government and the political opposition." Mavhinga said the watchdog had "been able to confirm more than 50 cases of abductions" this year.

"So far, none of the perpetrators have been arrested," he added.

In August, comedian and government critic Samantha Kureya was taken from her house and forced to drink sewage water.

She was found hours later in a state of shock.

