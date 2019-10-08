UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimmerman Out, Altidore In Doubt For USA-Cuba Match

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 12:50 AM

Zimmerman out, Altidore in doubt for USA-Cuba match

Washington, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Los Angeles FC defender Walker Zimmerman is out and Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore is questionable for the United States for Friday's match against Cuba, US Soccer said on Monday.

Zimmerman was injured in the 66th minute of LAFC's 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids, which gave the club a final regular-season total of 72 points from their 34 matches, a Major League Soccer record.

"Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers. Feeling okay," Zimmerman tweeted Monday. "So happy to be a part of this @lafc family and a part of history." Replacing Zimmerman in the 26-man US training camp for the matches against Cuba and against Canada in Toronto on October 15 will be Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson, who had been set to join the US under-23 squad this week.

Altidore was hurt in the 70th minute of Toronto's 1-0 home victory over Columbus on Sunday and was set to be evaluated later Monday.

Toronto coach Greg Vanney said Altidore, who has scored 11 goals for the Canadian club this season, would require an MRI exam to establish how long he might be out.

The victory booked Toronto a home MLS playoff match the weekend on October 19 or 20 against DC United.

The Americans will face Cuba on United's home pitch as part of the CONCACAF (North American) Nations League, a new competition that will help determine seedings for the final round of 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Related Topics

Injured World Canada Toronto Los Angeles Columbus Atlanta United States Cuba October Sunday Family From Coach

Recent Stories

Ordinance regarding CPEC promulgated on 5th Octobe ..

33 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Arab Parliament delegat ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives organisers, participant ..

1 hour ago

Sindh govt -Turkish company agree to work jointly ..

39 minutes ago

Illegal oil agency sealed in Dera Ghazi Khan

1 hour ago

Scoreboards in 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Sri La ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.