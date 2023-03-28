UrduPoint.com

Zip Line Row Erupts At Rio's Iconic Sugarloaf Mountain

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Zip line row erupts at Rio's iconic Sugarloaf Mountain

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The chance to speed down a zip line from the top of Rio de Janeiro's breathtaking Sugarloaf Mountain should easily draw huge crowds of thrill-seekers to the iconic tourist destination.

But not if Gricel Osorio Hor-Meyll has anything to say about it.

Hor-Meyll, a psychologist, was one of dozens of people who protested Sunday against the construction of a 755-meter (2,477-foot) zip line that promises to let tourists whizz down from the top of Sugarloaf, the dramatic mountain at the mouth of the Brazilian beach city's Guanabara Bay.

"It's not right. It's going to disfigure a UNESCO World Heritage Site," said Hor-Meyll, a member of the environmental group Ecological Action and an activist in the "Movement for a Sugarloaf with no Zip Line." "It's bad for the city, and bad for conservation," she told AFP.

The company that manages the Sugarloaf visitors' area, Parque Bondinho, launched work on the zip line project last year, and plans to finish it by mid-2023.

It says the attraction will be a "unique and environmentally sustainable experience": four zip lines connecting Sugarloaf -- elevation 396 meters (1,299 feet) above sea level -- to the neighbouring peak, Urca -- elevation 220 meters (722 feet) -- and transporting visitors at speeds of up to 100 kilometers (62 miles) an hour.

Critics warn the project could harm the local environment and wildlife, already suffering from the impact of helicopter flights for tourists and night-time parties on the mountain.

They also detest the idea of drilling holes to plant the zip line cables in the mountains, which are protected national monuments in Brazil and an iconic part of Rio's cityscape, which UNESCO declared a World Heritage site in 2012.

"They're not just rocks. They're living things," said Hor-Meyll.

Sugarloaf's tropical-green peaks offer stunning panoramas of Rio's famed beaches, Christ the Redeemer statue and other postcard-perfect landmarks.

The park comprising Sugarloaf and Urca receives around 1.6 million visitors a year, most of whom make the trip up on a cable car known as the "bondinho," completed in 1913.

Parque Bondinho, which manages the cable car, argues the zip line will have limited impact on the landscape, saying the cables are thinner and vibrate less than the ones already linking Sugarloaf and Urca for the cable car system.

The company said in a statement it has fulfilled all regulatory requirements, conducted consultations with civil society groups and obtained all necessary permits for the project.

That did not assuage protesters at the base of the mountain, who brandished signs reading "SOS UNESCO" and "Down with zip lines." An online petition against the project has collected more than 11,000 signatures.

Activists say there should have been a broader public discussion on the zip line, which the group warned in a statement is "just the tip of a gigantic iceberg." That is a reference to an even bigger development project the authorities are currently evaluating, which would include building stores, a concert venue and a nightclub on the mountains.

"It's a horrific, awful thing," said artist turned protester Regina Costa de Paula, 67.

"It would kill the mountaintop."Businessman Hans Rauschmayer, a 57-year-old German now living in Rio, said the company is "using Sugarloaf as if it were private property.""But actually, it's a treasure that belongs to Rio, to Brazil, to the entire world," he said.

Related Topics

World Civil Society German Company Car Osorio Rio De Janeiro Regina Reading Brazil SITE Somali Shilling Sunday All From Top Million

Recent Stories

Global economic growth to slump to three-decade lo ..

Global economic growth to slump to three-decade low, World Bank warns

5 hours ago
 US Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease

US Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease

5 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

5 hours ago
 Presight AI soars 143 % in trading debut on ADX

Presight AI soars 143 % in trading debut on ADX

6 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ruler of Fujairah receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 UAE President, Vice President receive progress upd ..

UAE President, Vice President receive progress update on preparations to host CO ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.