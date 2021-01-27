UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zlatan Condemns Racism After Spat With Lukaku

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 10:50 PM

Zlatan condemns racism after spat with Lukaku

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Zlatan Ibrahimovic spoke out against racism on Wednesday after a heated exchange with former Manchester United teammate Romelu Lukaku during the Italian Cup quarter-final in which he evoked voodooism.

The AC Milan striker squared up to his Inter Milan counterpart in Tuesday's match, accusing the Belgian international of using voodoo, according to Italian media reports.

On Wednesday the Swede took to Twitter, writing; "In ZLATAN's world there is no place for RACISM.

"We are all the same race - we are all equal!! We are all PLAYERS some better then others." The heated altercation between the pair began at the half-time whistle in the San Siro.

Ibrahimovic taunted Lukaku and infuriated the Belgian by laughing in his face before the pair went head-to-head.

They continued to trade insults as they headed towards the tunnel with a furious Lukaku being restrained by his teammates.

Both players were booked over the incident and Ibrahimovic was subsequently sent off after picking up a second yellow card 15 minutes into the second half for bringing down Aleksandar Kolarov.

Christian Eriksen scored a last-gasp winner to send Inter into the semi-finals with a 2-1 victory after goals by both Lukaku and Ibrahimovic.

In 2018 Everton's majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri suggested Lukaku had declined a new contract with the Premier League club after heeding a "voodoo" message.

Lukaku, who in 2017 had joined Manchester United, rejected outright any notion of voodooism influencing his decision to leave Everton.

In an interview with the BBC in January 2018, a representative of the player raised the possibility of taking legal action against Moshiri, pointing out Lukaku was in fact Catholic.

Milan manager Stefano Pioli and Inter boss Antonio Conte played down the row after the match, saying they had not heard the players' arguing and blamed any tension on the fact the match was a Milan derby.

But Italian daily La Repubblica said the clash was "a poor spectacle that spoilt a great game" while Corriere della Sera said it was a case of "one goal each, (but) a bad scenario for everyone". Corriere dello Sport called it a "shameful" episode.

Related Topics

World Exchange Poor Twitter Derby Milan San Same Manchester United January 2017 2018 Media All Race Premier League AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

FOCP to eliminate cervical cancer: Jawaher Al Qasi ..

11 minutes ago

Biden's UN Envoy Pick Calls for 'Reengagement' wit ..

12 minutes ago

French Gov't Considers Tough Lockdown to Contain C ..

12 minutes ago

Yellen notes 'importance' of US-UK relationship

12 minutes ago

Turin mayor guilty of negligence for deadly Juvent ..

12 minutes ago

Olympic chief Bach calls for 'patience' over Tokyo ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.