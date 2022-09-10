UrduPoint.com

Zonergy, Shanghai Electric Contribute To Pakistan Flood Relief Efforts

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Zonergy, Shanghai Electric contribute to Pakistan flood relief efforts

BEIJING, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Chinese solar energy conglomerate Zonergy and the electricity generation equipment manufacturer Shanghai Electric will contribute a total of Rs19 million for the people affected by devastating floods in Pakistan.

Zonergy has donated RMB100,000 to the Pakistani Embassy in China for the flood relief efforts in Pakistan, according to a senior official of the Zonergy Solar Development Pakistan Ltd. The company will also provide Rs 6.4 million worth of portable solar energy devices and Rs 2.4 million worth of food supplies for the flood-hit people, the official said. The total package is worth Rs 12 million, China Economic Net reported.

Zonergy is a major player in Pakistan solar energy sector, having installed a 300 megawatts solar power plant in Bahawalpur Punjab. The company also intends to install another 300MWs solar power plant in Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park in Bahawalpur, according to an official of Private Power and Infrastructure board (PPIB).

Meanwhile, sources disclosed that Shanghai Electric will also contribute Rs 7 million worth of relief goods for the people of Mitthi Sindh.

The cheque has been drawn and relief goods are being put together by the company officials, the sources said. The company will make a formal announcement in this regard on Friday or Monday.

Shanghai Electric is the owner of Sino-Sindh Resources Ltd. (SSRL), a special purpose vehicle to operate a 7.8 million tons per annum lignite coal mine in Thar Coal Block-I in Tharparker district of Sindh. The firm also owns the Thar Coal Block-1 (TCB-1) Power Generation Company, another special purpose vehicle to operate the 1,320 MWs integrated mine-mouth power plant in Thar Block-1.

The company has already excavated first layer of coal from their site and works of the power plant are also near completion. The cost of both projects stands at nearly $4 billion. The TCB-1 coal power plant involves ultra super-critical technology to minimize pollution and enhance output.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Technology Electricity Punjab Flood China Thar Company Vehicle Shanghai Bahawalpur SITE From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

US pledges to enhance cooperation with Pakistan at ..

US pledges to enhance cooperation with Pakistan at all levels

2 hours ago
 Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid ..

Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid massive floods

2 hours ago
 PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th September 2022

6 hours ago
 Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntar ..

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived in Russia - Russia ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.