Zuma could face jail after snubbing S.African anti-graft panel

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The chair of a South African judicial panel investigating mass state corruption said Monday he would seek jail time for embattled former president Jacob Zuma over contempt of court after he again failed to appear before the commission.

The 79-year-old Zuma, who has snubbed previous summonses by the commission, refused to comply with a Constitutional Court order for him to appear on Monday before the panel probing graft during his nine-year tenure.

The commission's chair, deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, vowed to seek to have Zuma charged with contempt of court.

"The commission will approach the Constitutional Court and ask it to impose a term of imprisonment on Mr Zuma if it finds that he is guilty of contempt of court," Zondo said.

The court in January ruled that Zuma had no right to remain silent during the proceedings.

The ex-president accused the commission of bias and demanded that Zondo recuse himself.

In a letter on Monday, Zuma's lawyers said their client "would not be appearing before the commission" which had set aside February 15 to 19 for his testimony.

Zuma, who had approached the High Court to examine Zondo's refusal to step aside, argued that appearing before Zondo would "undermine and invalidate the review application".

Zondo dismissed Zuma's argument, saying the apex court's decision was supreme and that he would seek to have him charged with contempt of court.