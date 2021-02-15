UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zuma Could Face Jail After Snubbing S.African Anti-graft Panel

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Zuma could face jail after snubbing S.African anti-graft panel

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The chair of a South African judicial panel investigating mass state corruption said Monday he would seek jail time for embattled former president Jacob Zuma over contempt of court after he again failed to appear before the commission.

The 79-year-old Zuma, who has snubbed previous summonses by the commission, refused to comply with a Constitutional Court order for him to appear on Monday before the panel probing graft during his nine-year tenure.

The commission's chair, deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, vowed to seek to have Zuma charged with contempt of court.

"The commission will approach the Constitutional Court and ask it to impose a term of imprisonment on Mr Zuma if it finds that he is guilty of contempt of court," Zondo said.

The court in January ruled that Zuma had no right to remain silent during the proceedings.

The ex-president accused the commission of bias and demanded that Zondo recuse himself.

In a letter on Monday, Zuma's lawyers said their client "would not be appearing before the commission" which had set aside February 15 to 19 for his testimony.

Zuma, who had approached the High Court to examine Zondo's refusal to step aside, argued that appearing before Zondo would "undermine and invalidate the review application".

Zondo dismissed Zuma's argument, saying the apex court's decision was supreme and that he would seek to have him charged with contempt of court.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Corruption Contempt Of Court Jail Lawyers January February Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah embracing digital future with Sahab Smart ..

55 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre hosts ‘Arabic L ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Ukraine

1 hour ago

Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Sindh Mr Aijaz Ahm ..

1 hour ago

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Meet ..

1 hour ago

International Maritime Conference (Imc) Held In Ta ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.