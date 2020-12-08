UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zuma Graft Trial Over Arms Deal Postponed To February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:20 PM

Zuma graft trial over arms deal postponed to February

Johannesburg, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The corruption trial of South Africa's embattled ex-president Jacob Zuma and French arms manufacturer Thales, which was due to resume this week, has been postponed to February, the high court ordered Tuesday.

Zuma, in power from 2009 to 2018, faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering relating to the purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military equipment.

He allegedly took bribes of four million rand ($220,000 / 200,000 Euros) over a $3.4-billion arms deal with French aerospace and defence giant Thales in 1999, when he was deputy president.

Judge Nompulelo Radebe of the Pietermaritzburg high court said, "the matter is postponed provisionally to 23 February 2021 for the resolution of.

.. outstanding pre-trial management issues." Neither Zuma nor a representative from Thales were present in the dock.

Radebe said the delay would allow time for both the defence and prosecutors to request further details in the matter, including the trial letter.

Clarity on the restrictions on international travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic will also be sought, as some witnesses live abroad.

Zuma was forced to step down in 2018 by the ruling African National Congress (ANC) after a nine-year reign marked by corruption allegations and dwindling popularity.

His successor Cyril Ramaphosa made the fight against graft the cornerstone of his presidency.

Related Topics

Corruption Resolution Pietermaritzburg South Africa February Congress 2018 From Million Court

Recent Stories

Woman official accuses KEMU VC of sexual harassmen ..

6 minutes ago

KP Governor, CM for early completion of developmen ..

32 seconds ago

Six shops sealed on violation of COVID-19 SOPs

34 seconds ago

Karak police arrest main accused of a double murde ..

35 seconds ago

Pakistan exports to US exceeds $ 400 mln: Dr. Shah ..

37 seconds ago

UAE's Abu Dhabi Searching for 500 Volunteers for R ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.