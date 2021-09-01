UrduPoint.com

Zverev Advances At US Open, Will Try To Foil Djokovic Slam Bid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 01:50 AM

Zverev advances at US Open, will try to foil Djokovic Slam bid

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo Olympic champion Alexander Zverev stretched his win streak to 12 matches on Tuesday at the US Open and warned he's aiming to deny top-ranked Novak Djokovic the calendar-year Grand Slam.

Fourth-seeded Zverev, coming off Japan gold and a title two weeks ago at Cincinnati, dispatched American Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 in a first-round match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I hope in two weeks' time I'll be on an 18-match winning streak," said Zverev, who would claim his first Grand Slam title if he creates such a run.

The 24-year-old German, who lost to Austrian Dominic Thiem in last year's US Open final, hit 18 aces and 40 winners while never facing a break point in advancing after an hour and 40 minutes.

"It's great to be back," Zverev said. "Hopefully I'll play a few more matches here and it will be even more entertaining." Djokovic, seeking a US Open title to complete the first men's singles Slam since Rod Laver in 1969, opens later against Danish teen qualifier Holger Rume in the night feature at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 34-year-old Serbian also seeks his 21st career Grand Slam title, which would break his tie for the all-time record with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both absent due to injuries, as is Thiem.

"Novak is chasing history," Zverev said. "But the young guys are going to try and get in the way of that. I'm going to try to give him a challenge as well." Zverev, who next faces Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas, is a potential semi-final foe for Djokovic and beat him in an Olympic semi-final, rallying from a set and a break down.

"I was also the only person to beat him at a very big event this year," Zverev said. "Everything else he has won. He's the favorite. No question about that.

"I hope I can keep the level up and maybe even play better because to beat Novak here is going to be an extremely difficult task."Djokovic is unbeaten in 15 US Open first-round matches entering his encounter with 145th-ranked Rune, who has a 13-match win streak in US Open qualifying and Challenger events.

But the 18-year-old is a big underdog to history-chasing Djokovic, who has won eight of the past 12 Grand Slam events.

Related Topics

German Young Tokyo Cincinnati Spain Japan Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Turkish Lira Gold Olympics Event From US Open

Recent Stories

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, sen ..

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, senior officials underlines UAE&# ..

2 hours ago
 Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's ..

Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's Michel - New Delhi

2 hours ago
 Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's b ..

Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's beauty

2 hours ago
 Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Par ..

Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Part of Secret Plan With US - Rep ..

2 hours ago
 UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Governm ..

UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Government - Spokesman

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi A ..

Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia's airport: FO

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.