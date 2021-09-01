Zverev advances at US Open, will try to foil Djokovic Slam bid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo Olympic champion Alexander Zverev stretched his win streak to 12 matches on Tuesday at the US Open and warned he's aiming to deny top-ranked Novak Djokovic the calendar-year Grand Slam.

Fourth-seeded Zverev, coming off Japan gold and a title two weeks ago at Cincinnati, dispatched American Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 in a first-round match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I hope in two weeks' time I'll be on an 18-match winning streak," said Zverev, who would claim his first Grand Slam title if he creates such a run.

The 24-year-old German, who lost to Austrian Dominic Thiem in last year's US Open final, hit 18 aces and 40 winners while never facing a break point in advancing after an hour and 40 minutes.

"It's great to be back," Zverev said. "Hopefully I'll play a few more matches here and it will be even more entertaining." Djokovic, seeking a US Open title to complete the first men's singles Slam since Rod Laver in 1969, opens later against Danish teen qualifier Holger Rume in the night feature at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 34-year-old Serbian also seeks his 21st career Grand Slam title, which would break his tie for the all-time record with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both absent due to injuries, as is Thiem.

"Novak is chasing history," Zverev said. "But the young guys are going to try and get in the way of that. I'm going to try to give him a challenge as well." Zverev, who next faces Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas, is a potential semi-final foe for Djokovic and beat him in an Olympic semi-final, rallying from a set and a break down.

"I was also the only person to beat him at a very big event this year," Zverev said. "Everything else he has won. He's the favorite. No question about that.

"I hope I can keep the level up and maybe even play better because to beat Novak here is going to be an extremely difficult task."Djokovic is unbeaten in 15 US Open first-round matches entering his encounter with 145th-ranked Rune, who has a 13-match win streak in US Open qualifying and Challenger events.

But the 18-year-old is a big underdog to history-chasing Djokovic, who has won eight of the past 12 Grand Slam events.