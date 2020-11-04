UrduPoint.com
Zverev Again Says Domestic Assault Allegations 'not True'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:41 PM

Zverev again says domestic assault allegations 'not true'

Paris, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :German tennis player Alexander Zverev said on Wednesday that accusations by an ex-girlfriend that he attacked her last year were "not true".

The world number seven insisted last week in a social media post that claims made by Olga Sharypova that he tried to "strangle" her while at last year's US Open were "unfounded" and made him "very sad".

"I have said everything on my Instagram. There is nothing else I can add right now," Zverev said after his 6-2, 6-2 Paris Masters second-round win over Miomir Kecmanovic at Bercy Arena.

"I'm here. I'm here to play tennis. I mean, the relationship, as I said, has been over for a very long time.

"I'm enjoying my time on court. I have said everything. They are not true, and there is nothing more I can say right now.

" Zverev has been in good form in recent weeks, winning back-to-back titles on home soil in Cologne, having also reached his maiden Grand Slam final at this year's US Open, where he lost in five sets to Dominic Thiem.

Sharypova did not initially name Zverev in her Instagram post about the alleged abuse, but later confirmed to Russian media that she was referring to her fellow 23-year-old.

Sharypova claimed also that her head was hit against a wall and that she was forced to flee a hotel barefoot.

"I'm here to play tennis," added Zverev. "I have been doing that well the last few weeks... Since the comeback of the season, and I want to continue doing that.

"There is obviously a little bit of things going on."Zverev will face Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the Paris third round on Thursday.

