UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zverev Battles To ATP Cup Win Over Shapovalov, Italy Reach Semis

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:20 AM

Zverev battles to ATP Cup win over Shapovalov, Italy reach semis

Melbourne, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Alexander Zverev rallied from a set down to beat dangerous Canadian Denis Shapovalov and open his season with a fighting victory in the ATP Cup, while in-form Matteo Berrettini steered Italy into the semi-finals on Wednesday.

The seventh-ranked German had to dig deep for his 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) win to seal the tie, but gained valuable court time ahead of another crack at a first Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open starting next week.

Zverev, who fell agonisingly short in the US Open final last year to Dominic Thiem, said having his brother Mischa as team captain had helped him.

"All the players enjoy having him as captain, he's been fantastic in training as well. It's just great to have him here," he said.

Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff upset Milos Raonic 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/2) in the opening match and Canada are now out after a second narrow loss for Shapovalov, who pushed Novak Djokovic hard in their Group A clash on Tuesday.

Djokovic's defending champions beat Canada 2-1 in their opener on Tuesday and will play Germany on Thursday for a place in the semis.

- Berrettini delivers - Italy became the first nation into the last four by beating France to follow their opening win against Austria in Group C.

Fabio Fognini won just five games in his ATP Cup opener on Tuesday against Denis Novak, but bounced back to battle past Benoit Paire 6-1, 7-6 (7/2) and give Italy a 1-0 lead.

Berrettini, tipped by Djokovic as among the new generation capable of winning a Grand Slam, clinched the tie with a comfortable 6-4, 6-2 victory over Gael Monfils, ranked a place below him at 11.

"I was ready for any score. I kept going," said Berrettini, who recovered from going down an early break in the first set. "I thought about my weapons and that's how I won the match.

"It's a great team, great guys. We are enjoying on court, but off court as well," he added. "I think when you're playing for your country, for your team, it's something special." Russia, the only nation playing with two top 10 stars in Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, could also make the semis if they beat Kei Nishikori's Japan in their evening clash in Group D.

Hosts Australia, who lost to Rafael Nadal's Spain in their opening Group B tie, face a Greek team spearheaded by Stefanos Tsitsipas on Wednesday evening.

Serbia overcame Spain in the final of the inaugural and hugely popular tournament last year in Sydney -- launched as a rival to the Davis Cup.

It has been slimmed down from 24 teams to 12 this year due to the coronavirus over five days at Melbourne Park with $7.5 million at stake, rather than the multi-city format employed in 2020.

Related Topics

Australia Russia Canada France German Germany Melbourne Sydney Lead Austria Spain Italy Japan Rafael Nadal 2020 Australian Open All From Top Million Court US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Amid pandemic, digital wellbeing is cru ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 February 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi, ICRC President discuss advancing coope ..

10 hours ago

UAE moving forward confidently to containing pande ..

10 hours ago

Hope Probe in most critical phase of Emirates Mars ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.