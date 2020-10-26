Zverev clinches back-to-back Cologne titles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Cologne, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Alexander Zverev claimed his second ATP indoor title in Cologne in the space of a week on Sunday, as he cruised to a dominant, straight sets win over Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.

Zverev had lost two of his previous three meetings with Schwartzman, but was unstoppable on Sunday, dispatching the Argentine 6-2, 6-1 in just one hour and 11 minutes.

World number seven Zverev, 23, lived up to his billing as top seed to seal both titles on home soil in the back-to-back tournaments.

Dogged by a hip problem earlier this week, the US Open finalist looked entirely untroubled as he strolled to an eighth straight win in Cologne.

Zverev is set to compete at the ATP Finals in London next month, where he will be out to regain the title he won for the first time in 2018.