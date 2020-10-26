UrduPoint.com
Zverev Closes On Top Six After Cologne Win

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Zverev closes on top six after Cologne win

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :German Alexander Zverev edged closer to the world's top six on Monday after his weekend triumph in Cologne, while Novak Djokovic chalked off another week in his bid for the record amount of time as world number one.

Zverev beat Diego Schwartzman on home soil in Sunday's final to secure a second straight title.

He remains seventh in the ATP rankings, but cut the gap to world number six Daniil Medvedev and the fifth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Roger Federer has been world number one for a record 310 weeks in his career.

But Djokovic, who is at the ATP tournament in Vienna this week having not played since Roland Garros earlier this month, has now spent 292 weeks as the world's best player.

ATP top 20: 1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11,740 pts 2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,850 3. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 9,125 4. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,630 5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,925 6. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,890 7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5,015 8. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 3,429 9. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3,285 10. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3,075 11. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,860 12. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,830 13. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2,710 14. David Goffin (BEL) 2,555 15. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,400 16. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,400 17. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2,265 (+2) 18. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,245 (-1)19. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,230 (-1)20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2,215

