Zverev crushes Rublev to win ATP Cincinnati Masters title

Cincinnati, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Alexander Zverev won his fifth career title at the Masters 1000 level with a dominant 6-2, 6-3 victory over Andrey Rublev in Cincinnati on Sunday.

Germany's Olympic gold medallist needed just 58 minutes to defeat his longtime junior rival Rublev, from Moscow.

Zverev showed no effects from the stomach discomfort that forced his medical time out during a draining semi-final victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday, winning his 11th match in a row and his fifth in five meetings with Rublev.