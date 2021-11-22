UrduPoint.com

Zverev Dethrones Medvedev To Win Second ATP Finals Title

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 01:20 AM

Turin, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Alexander Zverev captured his second ATP Finals title after producing a brilliant performance to defeat Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 in Sunday's final in Turin.

Zverev, the Olympic singles gold medallist in Tokyo, won his tour-leading sixth trophy of the season and ended a run of five straight losses to defending champion Medvedev.

The German third seed broke once in each set as he swept US Open winner Medvedev aside in 75 minutes to add to the season-ending crown he won in 2018.

