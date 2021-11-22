Zverev dethrones Medvedev to win second ATP Finals title

Turin, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Alexander Zverev captured his second ATP Finals title after producing a brilliant performance to defeat Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 in Sunday's final in Turin.

Zverev, the Olympic singles gold medallist in Tokyo, won his tour-leading sixth trophy of the season and ended a run of five straight losses to defending champion Medvedev.

The German third seed broke once in each set as he swept US Open winner Medvedev aside in 75 minutes to add to the season-ending crown he won in 2018.