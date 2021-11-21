UrduPoint.com

Zverev Ends Djokovic's Record Bid To Reach ATP Finals Showpiece

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 08:50 AM

Zverev ends Djokovic's record bid to reach ATP Finals showpiece

Turin, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Alexander Zverev downed Novak Djokovic in a thrilling last-four clash to end the world number one's bid for a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title on Saturday and set up a final against Daniil Medvedev.

The German edged to a 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-3 success in Turin and will face reigning champion Medvedev, who beat Casper Ruud in the other semi, for the trophy on Sunday.

It was a disappointing end to a remarkable season for Djokovic, who fell one match short of becoming the first man to win a Calendar Grand Slam since 1969 when he lost the US Open final to Medvedev.

The 20-time major champion was hoping to draw level with Roger Federer on six season-ending championship titles this week in Italy.

But Zverev, who also beat the 34-year-old in the Olympics semi-finals in Tokyo, proved to be a bridge too far for Djokovic again.

Related Topics

World German Turin Man Tokyo Casper Italy Roger Federer Sunday Olympics US Open

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

37 minutes ago
 Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Inter ..

Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competitio ..

8 hours ago
 Hamilton hits 'sweet' spot to claim inaugural Qata ..

Hamilton hits 'sweet' spot to claim inaugural Qatar GP pole

8 hours ago
 Slick Vlhova beats Shiffrin at Levi slalom

Slick Vlhova beats Shiffrin at Levi slalom

8 hours ago
 Lewis Hamilton on pole for inaugural Qatar Grand P ..

Lewis Hamilton on pole for inaugural Qatar Grand Prix

8 hours ago
 Slovakia Mulls Introducing Mandatory COVID-19 Vacc ..

Slovakia Mulls Introducing Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.