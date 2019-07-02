UrduPoint.com
Zverev Knocked Out Of Wimbledon In First Round

Tue 02nd July 2019 | 01:20 AM

Zverev knocked out of Wimbledon in first round

London, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :German sixth seed Alexander Zverev crashed out of Wimbledon in the first round on Monday, losing 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely.

Zverev, long tipped as a future Grand Slam champion, again flattered to deceive as he was outplayed by the world number 108.

Vesely goes on to play either Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay or Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur for a place in the last 32.

