Zverev Needs Five Sets To Beat Herbert At French Open

Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Zverev needs five sets to beat Herbert at French Open

Paris, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Sixth seed Alexander Zverev defeated home hope Pierre-Hugues Herbert 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-4 to reach the French Open third round on WednesdayUS Open runner-up Zverev will play Italian qualifier Marco Cecchinato for a spot in the last 16Cecchinato, ranked 110, famously beat Novak Djokovic on his way to a semi-final appearance at Roland Garros in 2018.

