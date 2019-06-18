UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zverev Negotiates 'tricky' First-round Tie In Halle

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 12:00 AM

Zverev negotiates 'tricky' first-round tie in Halle

Halle Westfalen, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :German star Alexander Zverev said he needed more practice on grass after beating Dutchman Robin Haase 6-4, 7-5 to reach the second round of the ATP tournament in Halle on Monday.

Second seed Zverev came back from 5-2 down in the second set to record his first grass court victory of the season, following an early exit in Stuttgart last week.

"The start of the grass season is always a bit tricky. You need practice to get used to the conditions," said Zverev.

World number five Zverev, who won the ATP Finals in London last year, is among the favourites in Halle alongside nine-time winner Roger Federer Federer faces Australia's John Millman in his first-round game on Tuesday, while Zverev can now prepare for a second-round clash with American Steve Johnson, who beat Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-3 earlier in the day.

"Steve is someone who has a very good serve and is very good on grass. There are no easy matches here," said Zverev.

Third seed Karen Khachanov is also in the second round after beating Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.

France's Pierre-Hugue Herbert sprung a minor surprise as he beat veteran compatriot Gael Monfils 7-6 (8/6), 6-4.

Elsewhere, third Moldova's Radu Albot came from behind to win 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 over Australia's Matthew Ebden and Portugal's Joao Sousa recorded a 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 win over Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

Related Topics

Australia German London Stuttgart Portugal Poland Serbia Moldova Roger Federer From Court

Recent Stories

Naya Pakistan Housing Program: two more sites sele ..

9 minutes ago

Shakib stars as Bangladesh stun West Indies with s ..

9 minutes ago

Southwestern China rattled by series of quakes

9 minutes ago

Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi Dies Aged ..

9 minutes ago

Tennis: ATP Halle results - collated

9 minutes ago

Bangladesh v West Indies World Cup scoreboard

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.