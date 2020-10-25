UrduPoint.com
Zverev On Course For Cologne Double After Downing Sinner

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 02:00 AM

Zverev on course for Cologne double after downing Sinner

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Alexander Zverev remains on course to win his second ATP title in Cologne within a week after sealing a straight sets win over Italian teenager Jannik Sinner in Saturday's semi-final.

Zverev, 23, avenged his defeat earlier this month in the last 16 of the French Open against 19-year-old Sinner when he claimed a 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 win over the wildcard entry in Cologne.

The hip injury which hampered Zverev, ranked seventh in the world, against France's Adrian Mannarino in Friday's quarter-final victory was not an issue as the German saw off Sinner in just under two hours.

In Sunday's final, Zverev will face either Argentina's Diego Schwartzman or Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, who the German beat in last Sunday's final.

The 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime suffered his sixth straight defeat in an ATP final in Cologne last Sunday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

