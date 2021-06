(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Alexander Zverev eased into his first French Open semi-final with on Tuesday a 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 win over Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The German sixth seed will play the winner between Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in Sunday's final.