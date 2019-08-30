Zverev prevails again in five sets at US Open

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Sixth seed Alexander Zverev survived a second successive five-set marathon match at the US Open as he outlasted American Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 on Thursday.

Germany's Zverev was taken the distance by Radu Albot in his opening match and 45th-ranked Tiafoe forced him into another decider before last year's ATP Finals champion battled through to round three to equal his best US Open run.