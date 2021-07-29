Zverev sets up Djokovic semi-final at Olympics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :German fourth seed Alexander Zverev booked a semi-final date with Golden Slam-chasing Novak Djokovic at the Olympics by seeing off France's Jeremy Chardy on Thursday.

Zverev, the second highest-ranked player left in the competition after Daniil Medvedev's exit, swatted aside Chardy 6-4, 6-1 in their last-eight match.

He will face world number one Djokovic in the semis on Friday, looking to end a five-match losing streak against the 20-time major champion.

Zverev, last year's US Open runner-up, smashed 11 aces past Chardy as he moved within one win of an Olympic medal.