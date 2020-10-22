UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zverev Stays On Course For Cologne Double After Three-set Win Over Millman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 12:30 AM

Zverev stays on course for Cologne double after three-set win over Millman

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Fresh from winning the ATP tournament in Cologne last weekend, Germany's Alexander Zverev reached the quarter-finals of the second week on the Rhine with a tough, three-set triumph over John Millman of Australia on Wednesday.

Zverev, 23, ranked seventh in the world, needed nearly two hours to post a 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 victory over the 31-year-old Millman.

The German top seed will meet France's Adrian Mannarino in Friday's quarter-finals.

On Thursday, Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, who saw off Britain's Kyle Edmund on Tuesday, will play Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff for a last-eight place.

Seventh-seed Struff beat Italy's Marco Cecchinato 6-3, 6-1 in the first round.

Cologne's Lanxess Arena is hosting back-to-back ATP events.

Zverev defeated Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime last weekend in the final of the first event.

Related Topics

World Australia Canada France German Germany Cologne Italy Japan Post Event From Top Kyle Edmund

Recent Stories

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

18 minutes ago

&#039;I’m Very Impressed&#039;- Khabib Nurmagome ..

1 hour ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

41 minutes ago

Turkey Will Send Troops to Karabakh If Azerbaijan ..

41 minutes ago

Opposition responsible for ruining institutions wi ..

42 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves amendments to provisions of b ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.