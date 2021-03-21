Zverev topples Tsitsipas for Acapulco ATP title

(@FahadShabbir)

Acapulco, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Second-seeded Alexander Zverev shook off a slow start to out-duel top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) Saturday to win the ATP hardcourt tournament in Acapulco, Mexico.

Germany's Zverev, ranked seventh in the world, had lost his last five matches against the world number five from Greece.

Early on it seemed he might be heading for another defeat Zverev dropped his first service game on the way to trailing 4-1 in the opening set.

But he stepped it up to save three break points in the sixth game, holding serve to launch a run of five straight games that saw him pocket the set.

A tight second set saw Zverev gain the first break for a 5-4 lead and a chance to serve for the match.

Tsitsipas saved one match point on the way to regaining the break when Zverev double-faulted on break point -- one of his eight double faults in the contest -- and they battled to the tiebreaker.

Zverev claimed his 14th ATP title and his first of 2021 and will be one of the men to beat when the Miami Masters starts next week in the absence of stars Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem.

Tsitsipas, who was coming off semi-final appearances at the Australian Open and Rotterdam, was denied a sixth ATP trophy.