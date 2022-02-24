UrduPoint.com

Zverev's Expulsion From Acapulco Open Merited: Nadal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Zverev's expulsion from Acapulco Open merited: Nadal

Acapulco, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :German Olympic tennis singles champion Alexander Zverev's expulsion from the Acapulco Open for his foul-mouthed tantrum was deserved said Spanish legend Rafael Nadal.

Nadal -- playing his first tournament since he became the record holder for Grand Slam singles titles when he won the Australian Open last month -- added it was not the 'Sascha' (Zverev) he knew and with whom he has good relations.

World number three Zverev smashed his racket several times against the umpire Alessandro Germani's chair and delivered a foul mouthed rant at the official after he and partner Marcelo Melo had lost Tuesday's doubles match.

The 24-year-old -- the defending champion -- was subsequently disqualified, additional punishment is likely to follow, and issued an apology saying his tirade of abuse at Germani was "unacceptable." "I enjoy good relations with Alexander, but at the end of the day the punishment is deserved," said Nadal at a press conference after beating American Stefan Kozlov in the second round of the Acapulco Open.

"One cannot behave in this manner and I believe he is conscious of that." Nadal said Zverev's behaviour served as a bad example to the youngsters who saw tennis stars as role models.

"Unfortunately, the image that Alexander gave yesterday, exacerbated by being posted on social media accounts which lights the touchpaper, will have been seen by millions of children," said Nadal.

"They base their attitude on ours and we must set an example and show a minimum of respect." Nadal -- seeking his 91st career ATP title and fourth Acapulco crown -- said every player endures frustrating moments.

"I understand the frustration, I understand that in a moment of anger one can break a racket," he said.

"I am not going to criticise him more than to say it displeases me because I was not brought up like that." Nadal's assessment of Zverev's behaviour mirrored that of world number one Novak Djokovic and Britain's three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray, who are in Dubai.

Djokovic -- who was disqualified from the 2020 US Open for inadvertently hitting a line judge with a ball -- said he could not "justify" Zverev's actions.

Murray speaking after being knocked out of the Dubai tournament termed Zverev's tantrum as "dangerous" and reckless".

Related Topics

Tennis World Social Media German Dubai Acapulco Melo Rafael Nadal 2020 Olympics Australian Open From Million Andy Murray US Open

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

1 hour ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

1 hour ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

2 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

2 hours ago
 South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With It ..

South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With Its Companies in Russia - Report ..

2 hours ago
 Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet Wi ..

Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet With Prime Minister of Pakistan- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>