(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Montreal, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :The unbeaten record of Alexander Zverev at the ATP Montreal Masters was blemished on Friday by Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3.

The winner set up an all-Russian semi-final by handing 2017 Montreal champion Zverev his first defeat in the city after seven straight wins between 2017 and this edition, the event alternating sites with Toronto.

Khachanov will play for a berth in the finals on Saturday against compatriot Daniil Medvedev, a 6-3, 6-1 winner over second seed Dominic Thiem.