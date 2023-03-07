$ 101 bln investments needed by the year 2030

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Total investments worth $ 101 billion will be required in the country's transmission, distribution, and ancillary infrastructure by the year 2030 while around $ 5 billion alone investment will be needed to install 10,000 MW solar-based projects announced by the prime minister.

According to the Annual State of Renewable Energy Report 2021-22 of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), an additional $65 billion would be needed by the year 2040 on account of completing the in-progress renewable energy projects, additional hydropower, transmission, and phasing out of coal and replacing with hydropower.

The growth of renewable capacity (wind, solar, and bagasse) is forecasted to accelerate in the next 8 years, with the total generation capacity increasing to 21% i.e. from 2949 MW to 13,686 MW by 2030. This accounts for 7,932 MW, 5,005 MW, and 749 MW of solar, wind, and bagasse additions, respectively, said the report.

