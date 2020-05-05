2 robbers killed in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Two robbers were killed by firing of their own accomplices during police encounter in limits of Jalapur Pirwala Police Station, near Maleeh Wala in wee hours of Tuesday.

According to police, when the detained robbers namely Tariq Noon and Tufail alias Tufaila were being brought for goods recovery from a palace, their five-to-six accomplices riding on two motorbikes CG-125 attacked police team to release their fellow robbers.

In result police also opened fire on them and exchange of firing was continued for quite some time.

When firing stopped, police witnessed the two said robbers lying critically injured. They were immediately shifted to hospital but they succumbed to injuries on their way to hospital.

The deceased were demanded in more than 40 incidents of robbery, murder and theft.

Senior Superintendent of Police Investigation Rab Nawaz Tala and Superintendent of Police Sadar division Rao Naeem reached at the spot. Attacking robbers managed to fled from the scene along with their injured accomplice who was wounded in exchange of fire.

Further investigation was underway.