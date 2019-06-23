(@imziishan)

.:Dr Mehreen Razaq Bhutto of PPP said the government of Sindh had presented a pro poor budget under which a hefty amount had been earmarked for various development projects of health, education, energy, and others.

Jamil Ahmed Khan from the treasury bench said despite deteriorating health situation in Sindh province, the provincial government had earmarked only 3% of total budget for health sector.

He said out of the total 3 billion cost of Water development scheme in Karachi, the Sindh government had earmarked only Rs 61 million.

Jamil said the Sindh government was taking revenge from Karachi for not voting PPP by neglecting the city in its development programme.

He said the provincial government received foreign assistance of Rs 51 billion for nutrition of children but it did not allocate any funds for nutrition for Karachi.

He demanded to declare Karachi city as calamity hit area due to non availability of basic facilities in the city.

Dr Darshan from PML-N pointed out that instead of leveling allegations on the opposition parties, the government should focus on provision of basic facilities to masses.

He demanded to protect the rights of minorities across the country specially in Sindh province where the minorities were facing the challenge of forceful conversion.

Malik Ahmed Hussain said due to prudent measures taken by the incumbent government, the macroeconomic indicators were gradually improving.

He proposed to develop an education policy at grass root level to promote quality education culture in the country.

He also suggested discouraging role of middle men in agriculture sector which would not only help controlling prices of agri produce but also increase revenues of the poor farmers.

He also proposed to promote information technology in the country to increase export of services trade.

Dr Shazia Sobia of PPP said the disease of HIV AIDS was not only confined to Sindh province but a huge number of cases had also been reported in Balochistan and Punjab.

Ms Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak of PTI urged the government to introduce double shift in educational institutions and promote distance learning programmes across the country to improve literacy ratio.

Special scholarships should be started for agricultural students, besides providing facilities to farmers for increasing agricultural products. Cottage industry should also be provided incentives for making small investors self sufficient.

Jai Parkash of PTI criticized PPPP and PML-N for indebting the country and pushing it into economic quagmire. He also criticized the forced conversions of Hindu girls.

Afreen Khan of Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan (MMAP) demanded starting development schemes in his constituency of Kohistan , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for uplift of the area.

He demanded inclusion of three districts of Kohistan in Prime Minister's Housing Scheme.

Mehboob Shah of PTI termed the budget as balanced, having the potential of reviving the country's economy.

He lauded the construction of Swat Motorway as it had significantly decreased the traveling time of passengers thus saving fuel and time.

Kesoo Mal Kheeal Dar of PML-N said people of Kohistan (Sindh) had been deprived of even basic amenities of life. Minorities especially of Sindh should be provided protection as their daughters were not safe there. PML-N was not demanding any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), he added.