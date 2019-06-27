.:Dr Firdous said the thought of those, who had come out to topple the democratically elected government, had ended on the suspension of Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

She said Awami National Party leader Asfandyar Wali had deceived the Pakistan People's Party saying that they themselves had elected the Senate chairman (and now wanted to suspend him) . "This indicates that they all are facing threats from each other." She said she was feeling pity for Pakistan Muslim-League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz because she could not achieve whatever she had wanted to by using Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman's support.

She said the formation of Rehbar Comiittee by the APC was a joke with the nation.

"There is a need to define the term 'Rehbar' also and bring forth its true meaning to the masses.

"A Rehbar can't be a plunderer. He can never loot the resources of the nation and commit thefts or get involved in kickbacks to accumulate wealth and make his personal assets. He never invests in other countries through his own children," she added.

She said around 99.9 percent of those who were part of Rehbar Committee were involved in corruption and that was why they did not use the "word" of corruption anywhere in their declaration.