UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

.

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:20 AM

.

.:Dr Firdous said the thought of those, who had come out to topple the democratically elected government, had ended on the suspension of Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

She said Awami National Party leader Asfandyar Wali had deceived the Pakistan People's Party saying that they themselves had elected the Senate chairman (and now wanted to suspend him) . "This indicates that they all are facing threats from each other." She said she was feeling pity for Pakistan Muslim-League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz because she could not achieve whatever she had wanted to by using Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman's support.

She said the formation of Rehbar Comiittee by the APC was a joke with the nation.

"There is a need to define the term 'Rehbar' also and bring forth its true meaning to the masses.

"A Rehbar can't be a plunderer. He can never loot the resources of the nation and commit thefts or get involved in kickbacks to accumulate wealth and make his personal assets. He never invests in other countries through his own children," she added.

She said around 99.9 percent of those who were part of Rehbar Committee were involved in corruption and that was why they did not use the "word" of corruption anywhere in their declaration.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz APC All From

Recent Stories

UAE launches relief campaign in Yemen&#039;s Taiz, ..

35 minutes ago

Gargash, President of Italian Senate review accele ..

35 minutes ago

Trump Says He Will Not See Kim During Asia Trip Bu ..

40 minutes ago

Central Bank of UAE enhances its reporting of non- ..

50 minutes ago

Renovated Al Mudhafar hospital re-opens in Yemen

50 minutes ago

Russia Sent Notes to Int'l Tribunal, Ukrainian Emb ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.