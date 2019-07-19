UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

.

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:00 AM

.

.:Shahzad Akbar said that Naveed Ikram also made payment through a cheque for 80-kanal land purchased for Ali Imran, during his next appointment as CFO in PPCL.

He (Naveed) was a poor man and could not have made these payments from his pocket. Naveed committed embezzlement where ever he was appointed, Sahzad Akbar added.

He said that Ali Imran told National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that he sold three floors, 11, 12 and 13, of his plaza, when he was questioned.

Shahzad Akbar questioned how the floors could be sold without any contract, adding that how did Naveed Ikram buy the floors from ERRA funds.

He further questioned how floors, 11, 12 and 13, could be purchased in an under construction 5-storey plaza.

He mentioned that after this questioning in October and November last year, Ali Imran fled from the country and remained an absconder.

He questioned Shehbaz Sharif claims of writing letter to anti-corruption establishment for investigation of the case in 2016, saying that real story began after 2016 when Naveed Ikram informed the court about Ali Imran connection.

The police took him away from the court and his wife was also arrested and they were tortured and told not to point out Ali Imran's name, he added.

The special assistant also questioned Shehbaz Sharif's sense of justice, saying that two thieves committed the crime whereas one was arrested and tortured while the other one was allowed to flee.

"Whether it was not appropriate that Ali Imran should have conducted the today's press conference instead of you (Shehbaz)," he questioned.

He said that Shehbaz's press conference was not in response to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's arrest but due to the fact that the real story of corruption of whole family had been exposed.

He said that Shehbaz family committed money laundering of $ 26 million whereas the amount was transferred through fake telegraphic transfers from abroad.

He said that Manzoor Ahmad and Mumtaz were only two such characters on whose Names millions of Dollars were transmitted to Pakistan.

Manzoor Ahmad was not even capable of going to Karachi then how he was sending amounts from Dubai and London, he questioned.

He claimed that Shehbaz Sharif family empire was built upon 200 telegraphic transfers. He said that he would give more evidence every week whereas Shehbaz did not have any answer.

He asked Shehbaz Sharif for filing defamation suit against him in London, saying that Shehbaz had completed consultation with his lawyers and he was told that no case was made out.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Police National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Poor Lawyers Dubai Wife London Man Buy Money October November 2016 Family From Million Court

Recent Stories

Trump Now Says US Mulling Sanctions on Turkey Over ..

28 minutes ago

Four People Killed, 30 Injured in Bus Crash in Cen ..

29 minutes ago

US Senate Advances Nominations for Defense Secreta ..

29 minutes ago

Naftogaz Agrees With EC Proposal on Gas Transit, R ..

29 minutes ago

Iran May Change Defense Strategy to Offensive in R ..

29 minutes ago

All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.